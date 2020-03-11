Billie Eilish Powerfully Calls Out Body-shamers, Takes Off Shirt At Concert To Protest

Billie Eilish recently gained major recognition after the actor was at a winning spree in Grammys 2020. The singer is gradually emerging as a popular star in the music industry at a very young age. However, apart from her singing, she stands out in her fashion choices too. She is always seen wearing baggy and oversized clothes, for which her fans often questioned and even slammed her. Recently, Billie Ellish decided to open up about body shaming through a video that shows her taking off her shirt. The video was played during Billie Eilish's concert.

Billie Eilish opens up about body shaming

Billie Eilish, who is always seen wearing oversized clothes, decided to talk about body shaming and reveal the reason why she is always dressed like this. The singer played an interlude during her Miami concert where she is seen stripping her clothes. With the visual came powerful words that read, 'Do you know me? Do you really know me?'. Later in the video, the singer is seen saying that she wears what is comfortable and if she sheds the layers, then she is a s***.

Also Read| Billie Eilish's slow-motion photoshoot renders fans speechless

In the video, she further speaks that though nobody has ever seen her body, people still judge it and judge her for it. She added that people make assumptions about other people based on their size.

Billie Eilish went on to speak about body shaming in the video. She said people shouldn’t decide about others. She further asked if anybody’s opinion about her is her responsibility or not!

Also Read| Justin Bieber's documentary series ends with Billie Eilish showering him with love

.@BillieEilish showed off her body in visuals during an interlude at her concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zhj3lHNH4b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020

Furthermore, Billie Ellish said that she never wanted the world to know everything about her. She further said that she wears big baggy clothes so that nobody can have an opinion about her because nobody has seen underneath.

Also Read| 'No Time to Die' song by Billie Eilish has broken a 'James Bond' song record; read

Also Read| Taylor Swift named best-selling global artist of 2019; overtakes Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.