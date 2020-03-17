Billie Eilish Shares Social Awareness On COVID-19; Advises People To Not Panic

Several celebrities have been sharing awareness on their social media handles about the growing concerns across the globe as coronavirus continues to spread all over. Recently, singer Billie Eilish took to Instagram to share awareness about the same. She told fans not to panic.

The singer shared a video on her Instagram story where she said that the virus is a big deal and it is not to be taken as a joke. She also said that many people haven’t seen the virus nor the people suffering from it therefore it is hard to understand the seriousness of the issue. She said that she has seen a lot of youngsters all around the world roaming carefree, partying, having fun, and added that they are being irresponsible.

She also explained to fans that taking precautions is “everyone’s responsibility.” She also advised everyone to stay indoors until any notice. She also made it clear that one can go out but not for unnecessary needs. She also said that don’t hoard things, there is plenty of supplies. Check out the glimpse of her video.

After spreading awareness about COVID– 19, Billie Eilish made the announcement saying that her Where Do We Go Tour in North America stands postponed. She also said that the North American tour dates are being rescheduled & will be announced. Also, the tickets that were booked by fans “will be honoured for the new tour dates.”

