Justin Bieber's Documentary Series Ends With Billie Eilish Showering Him With Love

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber in January revealed that he has Lyme disease. Taking to Instagram, Justin also announced that his ups and downs with the disease will be shown in a form of YouTube documentary. The series started premiering from January 27, 2020, and now the final episode of Justin Bieber’s docu-series is out. The last episode saw the Grammy winner Billie Eilish expressing her neverending love for him.

The 10th and the last episode of the series was released by Justin on February 25, 2020. Throughout the series, Justin Bieber was seen opening about his mental health, struggles and his marriage. The last episode features celebs like DJ Khaled, Usher, Big Sean and Billie Eilish talking about Justin Bieber.

Billie Eilish was seen expressing how she feels about Justin Bieber saying that he is always doing better and it makes Billie happy. Billie Eilish can also be seen saying that she cares about Justin Bieber more than her life. Billie Eilish also mentioned that she will appreciate him always even if he poops and put it on a plate. Billie Eilish further revealed that is always excited for whatever Justin makes. Billie Eilish was also seen appreciating Justin Bieber for the way he keeps moving forward. She lauded Bieber for not stopping and moving forward in life.

According to DJ Khaled, for someone as young as Justin Bieber to grow up with a heavy spotlight on them is very tough. Usher was seen saying that the spotlight was a gift for Justin Bieber.

