Billie Lourd's Net Worth: Know More About The 'American Horror Story' Star

Billie Lourd is most famous for her roles in Scream Queens and American Horror Story. The 28-year-old actor is the single child of Hollywood actor Carrie Fisher, who is best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars. Read on to know more about new mother Billie Lourd's net worth and the roles she is most well known for.

Billie Lourd's income

According to a report by Cheatsheet, the net worth of Billie Lourd is $20 million. Billie Lourd is the only heir to her mother, Hollywood star Carrie Fisher's estate, which is estimated to be worth anywhere from $18 million to $25 million. She inherited her mom and grandma's houses in Beverly Hills, which are located next door to each other. The side-by-side estates were put up for sale in 2017 as a single 3.5-acre estate. Her mother Carrie Fisher and grandma, Debbie Reynolds passed away within a day of each other in December 2016.

The American Horror Story actor recently gave birth to her first child, a son with fiance Austen Rydell. The couple has named their firstborn Kingston, who was born in September 2020. Rydell and Lourd have been engaged since June 2020. Lourd announced his birth with an Instagram post featuring her son. The new parents named their child Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell to pay tribute to Lourd's late mother, Carrie Fisher. You can see the post here.

Billie Lourd's filmography

Lourd began her career in 2015 with the film Star Wars: The Force Awakens where she portrayed the role of Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix and reprised her role in the 2017 movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She has been working in both films and television and appeared in the episode 'bi-plane' in the series Will & Grace. Her notable television shows include Scream Queens and American Horror Story. Lourd's films include Star Wars, Billionaire Boys Club, Girls with Balls, and Booksmart. In December 2019, Lourd appeared in a holiday-themed television commercial for Old Navy. The actor is expected to return for the tenth season of the American Horror Story.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Billie Lourd official Instagram account

