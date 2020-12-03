Ellen Page's Net Worth: Take A Look At The 'Juno' Actor's Stunning Net Worth; Details Here

Ellen Page, who is now known as Elliot Page, is a popular Canadian actor and director. He is known for his work in movies like Juno, Inception and X-Men: The Last Stand, to name a few. The successful Canadian celebrity has been in the news ever since he came out as a transgender and changed he name from Ellen to Elliot. Here are some details on Ellen Page's net worth.

Ellen Page's net worth

Ellen Page's income is reported to be of $12 million in net worth according to celebritynetworth. Ellen Page's age is only 33 as of now, however, the actor is hugely successful due to his portrayal in blockbuster hits like Juno, Inception, Whip It, X-Men: The Last Stand, and the series The Umbrella Academy contributing to his net worth. Elliot Page's full name is Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page, and he was born on February 21, 1987. He started his acting career with small TV roles in Pit Pony, Trailer Park Boys.

Elliot Page's main income comes from his career as an actor, while she is also a highly sought-after voice-over artist. He is involved with few brand endorsements as well. Currently, he stars in Netflix series called The Umbrella Academy, which is about a family of superheroes. As far as real estate is concerned, Elliot had listed his LA's Nichols Canyon home in 2018 and ultimately sold it for $2.1 million a few months later, according to the same portal.

Ellen Page's movies

Ellen Page's famous movies include films like Trailer Park Boys (2002), ReGenesis (2004), Juno (2007), The Tracey Fragments (2007), Whip It (2009), Super (2010), Inception (2010), and Tallulah (2016). Page also portrayed Kitty Pryde in the X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and Days of Future Past (2014). Since 2019, he has portrayed the role of Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix hit series The Umbrella Academy.

On December 2, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed his identity to the fans. On Instagram, Elliot Page wrote that he is “lucky to be here” and expressed gratitude towards the people who supported him in the entire journey. Page said that his pronouns are “he” and “they”. The actor also said that he was “inspired” by the trans community and thanked them for showing to work tirelessly “to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place”.

The Juno star shared a big heartfelt note talking about his happiness and insecurities after he came out. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also welcomed actor Elliot Page coming out as transgender on December 2 and ‘wished him the very best’. The actor is currently married to dancer Emma Porter since January 2018.

