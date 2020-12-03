Ball Family Net Worth: LaVar, Lonzo, LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Net Worth And Personal Life

With LiAngelo Ball bagging a deal with the Detroit Pistons, he becomes the third brother to play in the NBA after Lonzo and LaMelo. LaVar Ball was rightly proud of his sons playing in the NBA, confidently stating that they are just getting started. Fans took to congratulate the family on Twitter, pointing out that LaVar has been speaking about all three of them in the league for years, something which is finally coming true.

LaVar Ball family net worth

Combined, the LaVar Ball family is worth around $10,800,000. While Lonzo's net worth stands on top due to his NBA career, LaVar Ball follows. With both LiAngelo and LaMelo set to begin their NBA career, both brothers are individually worth $400,000. However, looking at LaMelo's recent deal with Puma, his net worth will definitely increase over the years.

LaVar Ball net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, LaVar Ball is worth $4 million. Mostly known for his controversial comments over the years, he launched his Big Baller Brand in 2016. As numbers are not publically available, reports are not able to estimate a value for the brand. While LaVar has previously spoken about his company being worth a billion, the company was shut down for some time before relaunching in February.

As per reports, the 53-year-old was apparently unhappy with LaMelo, who ended up signing with Puma instead of the Big Baller Brand. However, after the deal was announced, LaVar only spoke words of encouragement for his son. The 53-year-old further added that he would continue being there for his son, even when his deals with other brands don't follow through.

How much are the Ball brothers worth?

Together, the Ball brothers are worth around $6.8 million. Lonzo Ball, who has been in the league for three years, is worth $6 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is currently signed to a $33 million deal, which pays him an average of $8 million. His other two brothers are both worth $400,000 individually. While LiAngelo's career was affected after his arrest in China, LaMelo was the No.3 pick during the 2020 NBA Draft.

LiAngelo Ball is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

