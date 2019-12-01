Billy Dee Williams Of Star Wars Fame Comes Out As Genderfluid

Billy Dee Williams who is best known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has come out and said that he is genderfluid. The 82-year-old actor in a recent interview has revealed that he uses both male and female pronouns 'himself' and 'herself' and is not shy to relate to his masculine and feminine side. Williams will be seen reprising his role as Lando in the upcoming 'The Rise of Skywalker', the final movie of the Skywalker saga which is expected to release on 20 December 2019 in India.

What is Genderfluidity?

A genderfluid person or a non-binary person is someone who does not identify as exclusively male or female and hence does not conform to the 'gender binary'. A genderfluid person can relate to the aspects of both genders in different ways, and hence their expression of their identity remains fluid.

Prominent non-binary personalities

Several prominent personalities have come out of the closet and expressed their thoughts about being genderfluid. The 'Stay With Me' singer Sam Smith in an interview with Jameela Jamil on her Instagram channel 'I Weigh' discussed his fame, body image, and sexuality. The 26-year-old singer said that he doesn't identify as either male or female as he "floats between the two".

Established actor, model, and activist Amandla Stenberg who is known to speak about issues of LGBTQ community, people of colour, the black community, and women, identifies herself as pansexual and non-binary. The 17-year-old says she is attracted to all genders and identifies outside of the traditionally established gender binary.

Johnathan Van Ness of Queer Eye fame also came out as genderfluid this year. He said in an interview that he did not identify as either a man or a woman.

(With inputs from agencies)

