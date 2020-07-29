Billy Porter's Motorised Grammys Hat Had This Billie Eilish Connection, Read Details

American singer and actor Billy Porter is known for his bold fashion statements. He makes sure that every red carpet appearance is remembered. The Pose star knows how to show off his amazing and out of the box looks to the world. One such statement look by Billy Porter was this year’s 62nd edition of Grammys where he graced the red carpet with his mechanical fringe hat. Billy Porter recently made an appearance on a talk show during which he opened up about the inspiration behind his look and the much talked about the hat. Here is what he had to say about it.

Billy Porter reveals Billie Eilish connection with his Grammy's hat

Billy Porter recently appeared on the chat show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The host Jimmy Fallon complimented Billy Porter’s amazing fashion sense while specifically pointing towards Billy Porter’s Grammys hat. Billy Porter opened up about his hat and gave its credit to none other than Billie Eilish. Talking about the hat, Billy Porter recalled Billie Eilish’s look from the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards. Billie Eilish wore a beekeeper-esque crystal veil on her face. Billy Porter felt that it was cute but he also mentioned that he was never going to wear something that covers up his face. Despite feeling like this, the performer went on to wear a motorized hat inspired by Billie Eilish’s hat. Here is a look at Billy Porter’s Grammys hat and Billie Eilish’s 2019 look that inspired his hat.

Billy Porter's Instagram

Billie Eilish's Instagram

Billy Porter's Grammys hat

Billy Porter rocked the red carpet at 2020 Grammys with his crystal-encrusted bright blue outfit. However, more than his overall look, Billy Porter’s Grammys hat stole the show. His hat featured two crystal curtains that were motorized to open and close. His assistant had control of the opening and closing of the curtains. Billy Porter used to give a specific signal when he wanted the hat to work its magic.

Billy Porter’s outfits

Billy Porter is known for his deep and artistic sense of fashion. He often uses fashion to make statements that are often bold and filled with passion. His looks are almost always designed in such a way that they attract attention. Here is a look at some of his outfits which did the rounds on the internet.

