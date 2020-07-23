Eminem Is Edgy About Depiction In Mariah Carey's Upcoming Memoir: Had A Toxic Relation

Eminem is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. The Grammy-winning rapper enjoys a massive fan base all over the world. Through his words, Eminem has influenced many people’s lives in his songs. He is known for portraying about his own life struggles through his impactful words in his rap songs. However, it seems like the man himself is afraid of other people's words about him. According to several media reports, Eminem is worried about Mariah Carey's upcoming memoir. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Video Of Musician Twins Acing Eminem’s Rap Takes Internet By Storm, Watch

Eminem worried about his portrayal in Mariah Carey's upcoming memoir

It is a well-known fact that rapper Eminem and singer-songwriter Mariah Carey have not been on good terms for a long time. According to media reports, Eminem is concerned with how he will be depicted in Mariah Carey's upcoming memoir. The reports added that Marshall Mathers AKA Eminem knows that Mariah Carey is going to say some very negative things about him and he is expecting the onslaught. He is almost welcoming it, the reports added.

It was further mentioned that Mariah Carey has always been the Achilles heel to Eminem as they had a very toxic relationship. Eminem is especially concerned about Mariah Carey saying things about their personal experiences behind closed doors. The reports said that Eminem is concerned as he believes Mariah Carey will say things like him being a selfish lover and saying bad things about their intimacy as he is very insecure about them and Mariah Carey knows it.

Also Read | When Billie Eilish Confessed To Being Scared Of Eminem Her Whole Life

Eminem and Mariah Carey

The Grammy-winning rapper and Mariah Carey have involved in the war of words in the past as well. The duo has also taken a dig at each other in their songs too. In a 2002 interview to a leading magazine, Eminem had mentioned that he does not like Mariah Carey as a person. He further added that he does not want to say anything disrespectful because he respects her as a singer but on a personal level things are different.

Also Read | Rihanna And Other Popular Female Artists Who Have Collaborated With Eminem

Also Read | Eminem Disses Drew Brees, Honours George Floyd In Latest Collab With Kid Cudi; Watch Video

Mariah Carey's upcoming memoir

Global superstar Mariah Carey will be releasing her first memoir titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey on September 29 this year. The book will tell the unfiltered story of her life. Through her Instagram post, Mariah Carey said that writing this memoir was incredibly hard for her but it was also humbling and healing. She also mentioned that it took her a lifetime to have the courage and clarity to write her memoir. See Mariah Carey’s Instagram post here.

Promo Image Credits: Eminem Instagram and Mariah Carey Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.