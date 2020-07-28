Indian Matchmaking To Kissing Booth 2, Netflix Has Witty Jokes For Every Trending Show

The latest trend on social media is 'I have a joke' trend and everyone is taking part in it. Netflix India is known for its active presence on social media. The streaming service platform takes part in almost every social media trend. The streaming service platform recently took to its Instagram account and shared some hilarious jokes on the latest Netflix shows and movies. Let’s take a look at the jokes by Netflix India.

Netflix shares jokes about its trending shows

Netflix India posted a picture related to the I have a joke trend on social media. The picture had a joke on Netflix shows which read as, “We have a joke about Netflix but we don’t know how it starts because we skipped the intro.” The post was captioned with another such joke and the streak of jokes continued in the comments section. Netflix India captioned the post as, "We have a joke about Dark, but no one will get it.” See the post here.

Netflix's jokes on Indian Matchmaking, The Kissing Booth 2, Stranger Things, etc.

Netflix recently dropped several new shows and movies for the audience. The latest show by Netflix which is doing the rounds on the internet is Indian Matchmaking. Netflix also took a dig at it and commented, “We have a joke about Indian Matchmaking, but we can't tell until the stars are aligned.” Netflix recently released its rom-com The Kissing Booth 2. The joke on the movie was, “We have a joke about Kissing Booth but we don't kiss and tell.” Netflix is also gearing up for the release of Stranger Things 4. The joke on it read as, “We have a joke about Stranger Things, but hold on Suzy-poo wants to sing first.” Taking to the comments section, Netflix joked about several other shows like Breaking Bad, Sacred Games, and Sex Education. Here is a look at Netflix’s hilarious attempt at the 'I have a joke trend' on social media.

Netflix's latest shows and movies

Netflix’s recent launches like Indian Matchmaking, The Kissing Booth 2, Dark have been received well by the audience. The shows have been topping the charts all over the world. Indian Matchmaking memes have been doing the rounds on social media ever since the show’s launch. The rom-com sequel, The Kissing Booth 2 is also earning praise from the audience all over the world.

