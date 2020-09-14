Bindi Irwin & Chandler Share Pregnancy Update, Says 'baby Is About Size Of Hummingbird'

Television personality Bindi Irwin took to Instagram on Sunday, September 13, 2020, to share an update with her fans about her pregnancy. The actor shared an adorable picture along with a long note where she went on to talk about all things nice related to her pregnancy. Fans cannot stop gushing over how adorable the post is.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bindi shared an adorable picture with her husband along with a Kangaroo and a Koala. In the picture, one can notice Bindi holding a baby Kangaroo in her arms and also showing off her sonogram. While husband, Chandler Powell, is seen holding a Koala. They can also be seen sporting their uniforms and are all smiles in the sweet picture.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note revealing details about her pregnancy. She also went on to reveal how she is for her baby to come into the world as she will teach the little one the importance of protecting the planet and wildlife. She wrote, “The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey. â¤ï¸ Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now!” She also went on to thank fans and netizens for all their love and support. Take a look at the adorable post below.

Seeing this post, netizens cannot stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. The post also received several likes and positive comments. Some of the users commented on how adorable the post is, while some went on to congratulate the duo for their future. One of the users wrote, “So happy for you!!!” while the other one wrote, “I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited/emotional for a pregnancy announcement. I’m so excited for you guys”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from Bindi, Chandler also shared an adorable picture which is too cute to miss. Along with the post, he also penned a sweet note revealing on how excited he is on the arrival of his baby. Take a look at the post below.

About the duo

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot on March 25, 2020, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Before tying the knot, the duo also was in a close relationship for over six years. They also go on to share adorable pictures and videos of each other where they went on to pen sweet notes and messages.

