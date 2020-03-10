Bindi Irwin To Honour Father Steve By Lighting Candles At Her Wedding

Bindi Irwin, daughter of famous Australian conservationist and zookeeper Steve Irwin, has decided to honour her father in a special way at her wedding. According to reports, Bindi and family are planning to light candles at the wedding reception in order to honour Steve Irwin, who died in 2006. Bindi is getting married to Chandler Powell, who is also an animal lover like the rest of Irwin family.

Irwin family to honour Steve

According to reports, Bindi and Chandler will get married at Australian Zoo, an Irwin family property that was formerly known as Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park. Steve grew up at the zoo and became fond of animals like his father Bob Irwin, who was a naturalist and conservationist himself. Steve was famously known as the Crocodile Hunter, nicknamed after a television series with the same name that he used to host alongside his wife Terri.

Terri while talking to the press said that the family will honour Steve by lighting candles at the reception. Terri further added that lighting candles are not necessary because she feels that Steve will be there anyways. Terri said, "I believe people we love are always there".

As per reports, Bindi's brother Robert will step in to walk the bride down the aisle, a ritual which is usually done by the father. Robert said that he was honoured when Bindi gave him such an important role in her wedding. Bindi while talking to the media said that Robert has always been there in her bad times and has encouraged her forward in life so it is important that he walks her down the aisle.

Bindi is also an Australian television personality like her father and she hosted a children's wildlife documentary series when she was just 9 years old. Bindi became engaged to Chandler Powell in July 2019, who is an American professional wakeboarder.

