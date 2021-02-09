Bindi Irwin Enjoys A Day At Beach With Family Before Baby Girl's Arrival; See Pic

Bindi Irwin’s pregnant with her first baby with husband Chandler Powell, she is due anytime between the end of March and the start of April. Ahead of the arrival of the baby girl, Bindi enjoyed a day at the beach with her family. Bindi Irwin’s family accompanied her on her little expedition, that is, her husband, brother and mother along with Piggy and Stella, their dogs. Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse of the same, Bindi captioned the picture as, “Beach day smiles. 💛” Her brother Robert Irwin posted the same picture on his account as well.

Bindi Irwin's family day-out

In the picture, the family of four is seen smiling happily into the camera as Robert Irwin clicks the picture. Bindi and her mom are carrying the dogs as Chandler Powell bends into the camera. All four of them are dressed very casually befitting a day out on the beach. While the boys are wearing tees, Bindi and her mom are seen in casual tops and bottoms—khakis for Bindi and jeans for her mom. For accessories, Bindi and Robert have shades on to keep the sun out of their eyes and their mom is wearing a cap. The beach seems to be quite empty ensuring the safety of the family during the pandemic as they uphold the social distancing guidelines.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announced the news that they were pregnant with a post on Instagram. It's not uncommon to see Bindi Irwin’s photos of her family on her profile, but this picture came as a pleasant surprise. Bindi and Chandler announced that “Baby Wildlife Warrior” was due in 2021. Bindi said that even though she was early on in her pregnancy, she wanted to share the news with her followers as she wished them to be part of her journey from the very start.

She said that even though the baby had just come into their lives, it was the most important being in the world to them. She asked for the good wishes and love of her followers and asked them to share any suggestions and advice they had. The picture is a simple one with both Bindi and Chandler standing in the Zoo with their uniforms on. In their hands was a tiny uniform top meant for the coming baby. The young couple had wide and bright smiles as they got their picture clicked for the announcement.

