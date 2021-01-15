Bindi Irwin Recreates A Special Moment From Past As She Enters Her Third Trimester; See

Renowned Australian artist and television personality Bindi Irwin has taken to Instagram in order to share a picture of herself. She is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy. In the picture below, one can see a glowing Bindi Irwin along with her husband/fellow zookeeper, Chandler Powell, kissing his soon-to-arrive child. The picture appears to have been taken at their place of work. The picture of Bindi Irwin's husband and her can be found on Bindi Irwin's Instagram handle as well.

The Post:

The image above sees that Steve Irwin's daughter is all smiles for the camera while being dressed in her work attire. Chandler Powell, on the other hand, can be seen sporting the traditional zookeeper outfit. The post above is essentially a carousel image entry, the second picture of which is a throwback photo featuring a young Bindi Irwin along with her mother posing in the exact same manner. Bindi Irwin, through the post, communicated that Bindi Irwin's husband and she intentionally recreated that moment from her childhood.

The news pieces regarding Bindi Irwin pregnant with her firstborn broke when the actor, singer, and television show host debuted her baby bump on her Instagram handle. The image sees her dressed up in a black tank top and she has an expression of delight and excitement on her face. The image can be found below as well as on Bindi Irwin's Instagram handle.

The Post:

About Bindi Irwin:

As per her profile on AustraliaZoo.com, Bindi Irwin is a passionate wildlife conservationist who has received her parent's love for wildlife and conservation as an inheritance. The profile states that her parents, Steve and Terri Irwin, are essentially wildlife warriors The profile describes Bindi as a determined soul who is destined to make a positive difference on the planet. She made her television debut through The Crocodile Hunter and then, later on, went to be the host yet another show known as Bindi: The Jungle Girl, a show which saw her educating, both young and old members of the society, about the importance of caring for wildlife.

