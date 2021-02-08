Bindi Irwin Reveals How She Will Introduce Her Baby Girl To Her Late Father Steve Irwin

Former Australian Zookeeper and television personality, Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi Irwin has planned out an interesting way to introduce her daughter to her late father. Bindi Irwin's father, Steve Irwin was the famous 'Crocodile Hunter' of Australia. Steve Irwin even received an honour from the Australian government called the Centenary Medal in 2001 for his services. Bindi Irwin's father Steve has passed away, but she is determined to introduce her baby girl to her late father.

Bindi Irwin reveals her interesting plan to introduce her baby to her late father

Bindi Irwin plans to show the library of his father which is filled with documentaries to her daughter so that they get a chance to meet. She further added that she thinks she would have never been able to see her child if her father was around because he would have just whisked her away into the zoo and it would have been perfect, she told Entertainment Tonight. She even mentioned that it is really wonderful that her daughter can meet her grandfather through all the documentaries.

Bind's mother Terri also agreed to her and said that Steve would have been 'over the moon' and he would have also introduced her granddaughter to their love of animals. Bindi's brother, Robert said that his father would have been insanely excited to have another wildlife warrior in the family

Bindi also recreated a photo of her parents in which Steve kissed Terri's baby bump while she was pregnant. Bindi recreated the photo with her husband, Chandler. Bindi tied the knot with Chandler on March 25. She announced that she is expecting her first baby in August.

Bindi is also an Australian zookeeper and television personality. She hosted a wildlife documentary TV series called Bindi The Jungle Girl. She is also known for winning Dancing with the Stars (US) season 21. She is currently doing another show called Crikey! It's the Irwins. She was also nominated for ARIA Music Awards twice. She even won a Logie Award for her show Bindi: The Jungle Girl in the category of Most Popular New Female Talent.

Image Credits: @bindisueirwin Instagram

