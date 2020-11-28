Bindi Irwin Feels 'Beyond Grateful', Shares Ultrasound Video Of Her Daughter On Instagram

Australian television personality and expectant mother Bindi Irwin recently took to her Instagram to share an ultrasound video of her baby girl. She added a very sweet caption with the video that said she is ‘beyond grateful’ for her daughter. She also added that her ‘beautiful daughter’ is the ‘light of her life’

Bindi Irwin's Ultrasound Video

In Bindi Irwin's Instagram video, she looks very happy as she waves at the camera and flashes a big smile. Opposite her is a television screen on which the ultrasound clip can be seen playing. Bindi Irwin's baby seems to be really ‘active’ as she is moving a lot in the video. Irwin can be seen sporting a casual black t-shirt and looks radiant as ever.

Soon-to-be-mother Bindi mentioned that she feels ‘beyond grateful’ as her daughter chose Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell to be the parents. She further added that she cannot wait for her daughter’s arrival which is due next year. The fans seem to be ecstatic about this video and flooded her comment section with sweet congratulatory messages. Here are some of the comments:

While her fans had some very sweet things to say about the video, her husband's heartwarming message has really left us in awe of the couple. He mentioned in his comment that the video is the 'most beautiful sight in the world'. This is not the first time Bindi has shared photos and videos of her pregnancy on Instagram. Take a look at this beautiful photo which was posted two weeks back:

In this photo, Bindi Irwin is 20 weeks along and the couple looks really happy about it. She mentioned in her caption that her baby girl is almost the same size as a 'recently hatched emu chick'. She also added that she has 'boundless love' for her 'sweetheart husband' and 'beautiful daughter'. The couple can be seen sporting some really cool outfits in the picture. Chandler is wearing a green-brown printed t-shirt while Bindi is wearing a denim dungaree with a white top.

