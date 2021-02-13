Bindi Irwin Shares An Update About An Orphaned Kangaroo Who Defeated Death; See Post

Bindi Irwin who is a few weeks away from the arrival of her first child with husband Chandler Powell has shared an update about the one who defeated death. She took to Twitter and expressed her distress about one of Australia Zoo’s most recent family members who recently went through a 'life-saving surgery'. The member of Australia Zoo mentioned by the soon-to-be mother is an orphaned kangaroo named Daniel.

Bindi Irwin's Twitter post

Sharing pictures of the kangaroo on Twitter, she wrote that sweet Daniel lost his mother after she was hit by a car. Thankfully he was brought to their Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for treatment. Presently, he is growing up strong and healthy. She also thanked his amazing wildlife carers for the support. She concluded by saying that she was very proud of Daniel. Her post was filled with lots of love and support for Daniel by fans. Take a look below.

Sweet Daniel lost his mama after she was hit by a car. Thankfully he was brought to our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for treatment. Today he is growing up strong and healthy thanks to the support of his amazing wildlife carers.

So proud of you, Daniel. ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/dfIGgW9m4a — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) February 11, 2021

Bindi Irwin's latest Instagram post

Bindi Irwin is a passionate wildlife conservationist, who has inherited her parents' love for wildlife and wild places. Australia Zoo has always been her home. Earlier, she took to Instagram to share a picture of another family member, Kate. She shared a picture of Kate the koala, who had an oxygen mask on. She captioned her post saying that she got to spend time with the beautiful koala.

She went on to explain that Kate arrived at their Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after she was attacked by a dog. The team discovered that she had severe injuries to her torso, preventing her from breathing properly. After receiving life-saving surgery to repair her injuries, she was now recovering in the Intensive Care Unit. Kate was also carrying a baby in her pouch, whom she bravely protected when the dog attacked her. Kate and her baby stayed in care until they were ready to return to the wild. She requested her fans to send good vibes as they continued to heal.

Bindi Irwin's pregnancy

Bindi Irwin got hitched to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020. The couple announced their pregnancy news five months after they got married. They took to Instagram to share the happy news by holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform.

