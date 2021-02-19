Bindi Irwin''s Daughter Will Call Her Grandmother Terri THIS Unique Nickname; Read Here

Bindi Irwin is Australian conservationist Steve Irwin's daughter. Steve Irwin was an environmentalist and a wildlife expert who was well known for his love of animals. He was nicknamed 'The Crocodile Hunter', which was also the name of the television show that he starred in. Bindi Irwin's mother Terri Irwin is soon going to become a grandmother. Not only that, but she will also have a cute nickname.

According to Tulsa World, Bindi has revealed that they have a unique animal-themed nickname for the grandmother to be. Bindi Irwin's mother Terri will be called 'Bunny'. Adding to the cute fun is Robert, the baby's uncle. He said he wants to be called 'funcle' - an amalgamation of 'fun' and 'uncle' instead of just the plain term 'uncle'.

More on Bindi Irwin's personal life

Bindi Irwin is the eldest of Steve and Terri Irwin's children. She has a younger brother Robert. According to her father Steve, her name Bindi means a 'young girl' in the Nyungar language. The Irwin siblings followed their late father's footsteps and Bindi Irwin married Chandler Howell, an American professional wakeboarder on March 25, 2020.

The couple announced that they were expecting in August 2020. Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share the news with her husband. They recreated her parents' photo where her father Steve was kissing her mother Terri's baby bump when she was pregnant with Robert. In the recreated photo, Bindi Irwin's husband Chandler is looking at the camera whereas Bindi has a coy smile.

Bindi Sue Irwin is a popular television host and an environmentalist, just like her father. She has hosted several reality television shows. At the age of 9, she hosted Bindi the Jungle Girl, a children's wildlife documentary series. Currently, she appears on Crickey! It's the Irwins with her mother and brother.

Sadly, Steve Irwin won't be around to see his first grandchild. He passed away in 2006 after a stingray barb pierced through his heart while filming a documentary. Although Steve is no longer with the family, Bindi is determined to introduce his legacy to her baby girl.

