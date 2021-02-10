Miley Cyrus Has 'no Problem Not Having A Boyfriend' Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Singer Miley Cyrus confirmed her separation with beau Cody Simpson, during an Instagram Live session in August 2020. On Feb 10, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared that she has no problem with not having a boyfriend. As mentioned in the caption, Miley Cyrus also joked that being single s*** for her.

Miley says "Being single s***"

In this Instagram post, Miley Cyrus shared a collab of two different clips. The first video seems from the actor's Disney show, Hannah Montana. Here, Miley Cyrus says, "I have no problem not having a boyfriend". As the video progresses, one can spot the Wrecking Ball singer on a stage, telling her fans that she is single now. She says, "I'm single now, you know after covid I am ready". As seen in the caption, Miley also shared with her fans that being single s*** and added that now all she does is whatever she wants. Miley Cyrus' Instagram caption read as "Man. Being single s***. All I ever do is WHATEVER THE Fâ¤ï¸CK I WANT! Bahabahahahahabahahhahaha!". Check out Miley Cyrus' Instagram post below.

Miley Cyrus' Instagram post

Image credit - Miley Cyrus' Instagram post

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Miley Cyrus were quick to share their responses on Instagram. Netizens seemingly supported and motivated the singer. One of the users wrote, "queen of doing what she wants", while another added, "Girl I feel u". Several fans also commented pleading Miley Cyrus to date them. A fan commented, "Miley please please please just date me". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Miley Cyrus' Instagram comment section

Miley Cyrus' boyfriends

In August 2019, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their divorce. According to Harpers Bazaar, after the singer's split from her husband and long-term romantic partner Liam, she had a fling with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter. However, they did not work out and Miley moved on with Cody Simpson. In August 2020, Cyrus announced her breakup with the latter.

