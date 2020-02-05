Jay-Z Clarifies On Super Bowl National Anthem Row, Says ''not Political''

Jay-Z and Beyoncé made the headlines when they, along with their daughter Blue Ivy, were seen sitting during the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIV. A video of this flooded on the internet, and fans had several theories about their act. Some felt that it was a political statement, to support Colin Kaepernick, who had started a similar moment to voice concerns and fight against police brutality and racial injustice.

Jay-Z explained the reason behind his family’s actions during the national anthem

Rapper Jay-Z recently opened up about his actions at the Super Bowl event this year. At an event at the Columbia University, he stated what had really happened at the Super Bowl event, during the national anthem. His wife, Beyoncé, was with him and told him that she is familiar with the feeling of performing here, as the artist has performed in the past at Super Bowl events. She was really nervous.

He went on to say that he did not even realise that he was sitting during the rendition of Demi Lovato’s national anthem, as he was mesmerised by her performance. The couple praised Lovato’s performance and looks. They spoke about how the singer sounds and what she is going through in her life. Jay-Z stated that they were really happy for the singer and were proud of her.

His phone rang after the anthem, and he said, “And then it finished and then my phone rang. And it was like, ‘You know you didn’t …’ I’m like, ‘What?'”

He stated that ultimately, he did not feel like protesting in a silent way. This was because of the artists that were performing at the show and stated that they choose artists that are Colombian and Puerto Rican, and that they were making the loudest statement.

