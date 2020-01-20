'Birds Of Prey' Box-Office Prediction: $50 Million Will Be Earned In The First Week

Things continue to look good for Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey. The Wolf of Wall Street actor is reprising her role as Harley Quinn after the success of her 2016 flick Suicide Squad. Birds of Prey is one of the major comic book movies of 2020, and it is highly-anticipated by the fans of the character.

The Birds of Prey Box Office prediction states that the film will open to a grand collection of $50 million. The Birds of Prey cast will play a major role in the success of the film, according to movie critics. According to the reports based on numbers, the film will keep its hot streak going for weeks. Read on to know more details:

Birds of Prey expected to make a splash at the Box Office

According to the official Box-Office tracking numbers for Birds of Prey, it is being speculated that the film will easily top the opening number of the DC hit flick Shazam. It is being said that the spin-off of Suicide Squad has a budget of $75 million and above, and is being considered as one of the lowest budgeted films of DCEU so far. Fans are speculating that the movie will join the $100 million club in the first few weeks.

The superhero film is being directed by Cathy Yan, and it will be produced by Margot Robbie, Bryan Unkeless, and Sue Kroll. The Birds of Prey cast has been revealed and it will feature Margot Robbie in the lead role, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor in pivotal supporting roles.

Fans are highly eager for the theatrical release of the film. It is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

