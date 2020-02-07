Union Budget
Birds Of Prey Review: Margot Robbie’s Mayhem Charms Fans In This ‘fantabulous’ Film

Hollywood News

Birds of Prey marks Margot Robbie's return as Harley Quinn, along with new characters. Read to know what the audience say about the recently released film

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
birds of prey

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), or simply Birds of Prey is a follow up to Suicide Squad (2016). The film stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor. The much-awaited movie has hit the theatres on 7 February. Read to know what the audience have to say about it-

Also Read | Margot Robbie Opens Up About 'Birds Of Prey' Receiving R-Rating

Birds of Prey audience reviews

Also Read | Birds Of Prey Debuts With 90% Rotten Tomatoes Score, Margot Robbie Gains Critical Acclaim

Also Read | Birds Of Prey Will Not Feature Jared Leto's Joker Due To THIS Reason, Says Director Cathy

Birds of Prey trailer 

Also Read | Birds Of Prey Official Soundtrack Draws Flock Of Female Artists: See Full List Here

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey is the eight film in the DC Extended Universe. After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. The movie currently has an 86% critic score on Tomatometer with 88% audience score.

 

 

Published:
