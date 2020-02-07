Birds Of Prey Review: Margot Robbie’s Mayhem Charms Fans In This ‘fantabulous’ Film

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), or simply Birds of Prey is a follow up to Suicide Squad (2016). The film stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor. The much-awaited movie has hit the theatres on 7 February. Read to know what the audience have to say about it-

#BirdOfPrey Movie Review: Everything pales in comparison to #MargotRobbie's class act as the vibrant #HarleyQuinn, even her girl gang



Read the review here: https://t.co/pJq66lSYhA — Desimartini (@DMmovies) February 7, 2020

Margot Robbie has such confidence when it comes to playing Harley Quinn and the beauty of #BirdsOfPrey is that it understands and embraces the character with that same high level of confidence. It feels like a movie made by Harley Quinn, as it needed to. Pure comic book FUN. — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) February 7, 2020

I don’t get to write reviews too often but I’m glad i got to review @birdsofpreywb. Such amazing individual performances and brilliant portrayal of the crazy, badass women of the DC universe #BirdsOfPrey #BirdsOfPreyReview @warnerbrosindia https://t.co/BVr7YzKmj6 — Akshay (@akshayp23) February 6, 2020

So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 29, 2020

This is one Badass ladies tribe you don’t wanna mess with!#HarleyQuinn is a so adorable in that look!

A great watch for this weekend!

Action was great but the storyline could have been much better!#BirdsOfPreyMovie #BirdsOfPrey #birdsofpreyreview #DCU #DC

A ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 experience pic.twitter.com/B2SvrM6g0M — Filmee Keeda (@FilmeeBoy) February 7, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is one of the most unique, chaotic and entertaining comic book films ever. It’s a coming-of-age esque story with Harley Quinn at the forefront. The film was so well acted but Margot and Ewan especially shined.



Best DC film since TDK with no close second, tbh.



9/10 pic.twitter.com/gowPUD83Nf — anthony || (@anthonyonmovies) February 6, 2020

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey is the eight film in the DC Extended Universe. After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord. The movie currently has an 86% critic score on Tomatometer with 88% audience score.

