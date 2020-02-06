Margot Robbie Opens Up About 'Birds Of Prey' Receiving R-Rating

Margot Robbie starrer Birds of Prey is all set to release on the silver screen on Friday, February 7. The film will be Robbie's second outing as Harley Quinn in the DC film universe. Earlier, the actor featured in Suicide Squad which had a PG-13 rating. According to the actor, the R-Rating of Birds of Prey allowed the makers to tell the story they wished to. Read on to know more about what she had to say:

Margot Robbie on Birds of Prey's R-Rating

Birds of Prey's premiere happened recently at Los Angeles where Margot Robbie was asked about the film's R-Rating. The actor revealed that the rating did not just match with her character Harley Quinn's mindset, but also help the creative team to have no obstructions from telling the story as they wanted to.

Robbie believes that the film which will be delivered to the fans finally will be the product they actually set out to make and no major changes have been made to Birds of Prey.

Robbie stated that Harley Quinn's character is not someone who holds back when it comes to violence. The R-Rating allowed Birds of Prey to go to the next level with their action scenes. She expressed that with the previous Suicide Squad film's PG-13 rating, showing realistic and graphic action was not possible. Whereas with Birds of Prey, Robbie revealed that the action has been taken a notch up.

Margot Robbie furthermore revealed that the women in the film are unabashedly themselves and extremely unapologetic. It was very liberating with the R-Rating to have certain jokes and sequences in Birds of Prey. Thus, according to the actor, the rating ultimately helped the film to show the characters for who they truly are.

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

(Image courtesy - Birds of Prey film Instagram)

