Margot Robbie Radiates In Minimal Yet Chic Outfits; Check Out The Pictures Here

Clean line, aesthetic colours and minimal accessories are the three important factors of minimal dressing and Margot Robbie got it right every time. She wore a minimal turtle-neck black top with a white skirt for the look of her film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to several fashion reports, Margot Robbie wears fun and quirky attires on screen. However, she kept her look to a minimum for this significant role. We take a look at her most iconic minimal outfit and some more times when she donned chic simple attires for events and appearances.

Margot Robbie wore a curve defining one piece along with a minimal monotone outfit. She paired this look with point calf-high boots for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood event. Throughout the event, her outfits were in monotone shades. For hair and make-up also she preferred to keep it low-key. She donned the blonde hair with grace.

Here is what Margot Robbie wore for the look of the film:

On the professional front

DC extended universe's next outing Birds of Prey is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The film will feature Harley Quinn's character portrayed by Margot Robbie forming a team of superheroes like Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya. Birds of Prey also has an R-rating which allows it to have gruesome action scenes and profanity. The film is directed by Cathy Yan.

Some more pictures of when Margot Robbie donned minimally-chic outfits:

