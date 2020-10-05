Blac Chyna Leaves Her No Jumper Interview After Being Asked About Soulja Boy, Watch

Model and reality TV star Blac Chyna stormed out of her interview with Adam22 'No Jumper', reported Hot New Hip Hop. Adam22 is a very well known celebrity and usually interviews stars from his BMX shop. If reports are to be believed, Adam22 asked a question about Soulja Boy which made the TV star very uncomfortable. Take a look at the interview and read more about Blac's reaction.

Blac Chyna on No Jumper

When the interview starts, many fans notice that Blac doesn't seem to be enjoying herself in the interview. All her answers seem to be dull and she is only answering bits of the questions asked. Blac Chyna has recently ventured into music and Adam22 decided to ask the model if she would like to collaborate with her ex-boyfriend Soulja Boy. The model didn't want to answer the question and then Adam22 made a sarcastic remark which Blac Chyna didn't like and hence left.

Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy dated for a couple of months in 2019. The couple then split for unknown reasons. Blac Chyna is famous for having dated Rob Kardashian and Tyga. She also has kids with both Rob and Tyga.

Coming back to her interview with Adam22, Adam22 started talking about Blac Chyna's entry into music. Blac mentioned to Adam22 at the start of the video that she had done everything already - TV, modelling and acting and wanted to do something more organic. She also added that she wanted to 'express herself in a different way'. Blac Chyna also talked about wanting to have the right team around her. The video also mentioned - 'Adam was excited to interview the one and only Blac Chyna but seems like she had other plans'.

Fans also didn't like the interview. One fan mentioned - 'Wow. That was the worst interview. She’s literally the MOST boring person. He did a great job trying to keep it interesting. She’s lame' (sic). Many fans also added that Adam22 must have not interviewed Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna has always made news for all sorts of reason. Earlier in the year, she mentioned that the Kardashians were racist and this was the reason why she had been removed from KUWTK. She had also added that Kris Jenner was a white-supremacist and asked fans to pay more attention to this aspect of the Kardashian family.

Promo Pic Credit: No Jumper's Instagram

