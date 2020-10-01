Kim Kardashian's Worst Fear Has Become Daughter North West's Bizarre Obsession, Read Here

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently airing its 18th season and fans seem excited about what unfolds in their lives. However, on Thursday's episode, Kim does not seem happy nor excited. During a conversation with Khloe Kardashian, Kim revealed her daughter North West's latest obsession which is driving her crazy. Here's what this is about.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's latest obsession spells trouble for star

In a sneak peek clip of KUWTK episode, Kim Kardashian is seen opening up about her daughter, North West's latest obsession. In a conversation with Khloe Kardashian, she reveals that recently while driving back home, North had "conned" her into visiting a pet store near her school. The reason being, North wanted to see the tarantula spiders.

Kim Kardashian further explained that she went up to the lady in the store and bribed her with 100 bucks to say that spiders are "mean to kids, not good pets, they bite everyone" and whatever she could conjure up. However, it seems that Kim's plan failed completely as the lady went on to explain to her and North how tarantulas are great pets. In fact, according to Kim she even went so far as to encourage North to get one.

In her confessional, Kim Kardashian explains that she has a "pretty awful relationship with spiders". KUWTK fans will also know that the celeb suffers from arachnophobia which is a fear of spiders. A flashback scene from Puerto Vallarta shows Kris Jenner pranking Kim with a spider. The KKW beauty owner had absolutely freaked out and started crying. However, Kim reveals that North has brought it up several times that she wants a pet spider but that is never going to happen.

Further in the video, Khloe Kardashian tells Kim that she needs to grow out of her fear of spiders. However, Kim retorts back by brining up Khloe's fear of whales. Although Kloe freaks out, she instead focuses on how she can help Kim and North solve the issue of spiders. However, Kim suggests that she will sit with her phone and suddenly exclaim that the news reports claim kids died in school from tarantula bites. But Khloe suggests this might not be a good idea and the two laugh over it.

Watch the video here:

