Kim Kardashian's Fans Flood Her Social Media After She Speaks About Turkey's Involvement

Kim Kardashian has been vocal about the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict that took place on Sunday, September 27. Kim has an Armenian ancestry and has spoken for the country's plight against the attacks by Azerbaijan. Now many fans gave flooded her social media after she spoke up against Turkey's involvement in the matter. Here's what this is about.

Kim Kardashian's social media drew fans' attention after this incident. After Kim spoke up about the matter, her fans have been flooding her social media with comments on the same. Check out the comments here:

Meanwhile, on Kim Kardashian's latest Twitter post about the Azerbaijan-Armenian conflict, users are asking her to focus on the US presidential debate for now. There are others who are asking for her stance on the current injustice that is happening in America. Check out the comments on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian had tweeted about her condemnation regarding Azerbaijan's attack on Armenian lands in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. She has also urged Turkey to stop getting involved in the matter and accused Ankara of sending arms and fighters to help the Azeris. Kim had also spoken up against Turkey sending arms to the Baku government. Similarly, she has also called for an end to the US military aid to Baku government which is being used against Armenia.

In other news, Kim Kardashian's marriage with her husband Kanye West is on the rocks ever since the rapper's very public outburst at a presidential campaign. He had accused Kim of trying to lock him up and also wanting to abort their first child, North West. Kim had, however, come out in Kanye's supports saying he is known to suffer from bipolar disorder. However, Kanye demanded a divorce while Kim tried to deter him from the elections. Currently, they are said to be working on their marriage.

