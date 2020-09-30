Kim Kardashian Calls Herself 'lucky' On IG, Shares New Family Pics Amid Divorce Rumours

Kim Kardashian West and her family is going strong against all odds. The beauty mogul and reality star recently took to Instagram and shared many pictures of her kids and husband Kanye West. While talking about her family in this post, Kim Kardashian called herself “lucky”.

Kim Kardashian calls herself “lucky” as she shares new family pic

Kim Kardashian and her family have been making many headlines for the past few months. The beauty mogul’s personal and professional life has been making news for many reasons. These range from her husband Kanye West’s mental health struggles to the reality star wanting to freeze her Instagram account over growing online hate speech.

But now Kim Kardashian is taking a moment to count her blessings. The KUWTK star recently took to Instagram and shared several pictures of her kids. In one of these pictures, her husband Kanye West was posing along with their kids. In all the pictures the family seemed to be having a jolly time.

While talking about this adorable Instagram post in the caption, Kim Kardashian wrote, “How did I get so lucky?”. The moment Kim shared the pictures, the comment section was flooded with many sweet comments. Kim Kardashian’s sister and fellow KUWTK star, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “I mean…they are so beautiful!!! Every single baby”. Take a look at some of these comments on Kim Kardashian’s family pictures below.

As mentioned earlier, these past few months have been tough for Kim Kardashian and her family. Back in July, Kanye West went on a long Twitter rant and revealed that Kim has been trying to “lock” him up in Wyoming after he spoke about aborting their first daughter North during his first Presidential rally in South Carolina. In this Twitter rant, Kanye West also called his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, “Kris Jong-Un” in reference to North Korea’s President Kim Jong Un.

While defending Kanye’s Twitter rant in her Instagram story, Kim Kardashian wrote, “that Kanye has bipolar disorder”. She added that the disease is “incredibly complicated” and “difficult to understand”. Furthermore, she revealed that in this situation she and her family “powerless”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s full story below.

