Dwayne Johnson Says Hierarchy Of DC Will Change With Black Adam; Fans Say 'Crush Them All'

The DC FanDome event turned out to be worth the wait for DC fans as they got an update as to what the comic book-based films, shows, and games had in store for them. Though Zack Snyder's Justice League and Matt Reeves' The Batman were a major attraction revealed beforehand, Dwayne Johnson, with his Black Adam panel, bowled fans over with a concept teaser which explained the origin story of Johnson's character in the DC-verse just over two minutes. Check out the teaser for Dwayne John's Black Adam below -

Also read: Police Academy Cast Features Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall And Others In Key Roles

Black Adam teaser

Dwayne Johnson also took to Twitter sharing the teaser writing that his team is deeply committed to the film. The actor wrote - 'THANK YOU #DCFanDome for that absolutely electrifying love and hype for our #BLACKADAM panel. We’re deeply committed and passionate to the bone to deliver a story you’ll love and build out our DC Universe'. Check out the tweet below -

Also read: 'Circle' Ending Explained: Does Eric Survive At The End Of The Game? Find Out

Dwayne has been associated with the character of Black Adam for years. The actor has been vocal about developing the character and the film deeply with Warner Bros on social media and other public platforms. During his DC FanDome panel, the actor did not reveal much about the script and its characters but challenged the hierarchy of the DC film Universe and sidelining the infamous Justice League. Before signing off his panel the actor stated -

Flash, Shazam, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman, let's let them know something: things will never the same because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change.

Also read: Larry King Mourns Loss Of His Children Who Died Weeks Apart

Johnson's passion for the project has been evident over the years as he has kept the fans updated about the same. The actor had also teased an anticipated battle between his character, Black Adam, with Superman but it looks like a long shot given the current standings in the DC film universe. Black Adam will be getting a solo film release in December 2021.

The concept trailer of the film suggests that the film will be taking place in the current generation of the DC verse. Fas have been particularly excited for this one with many leaving positive comments under the teaser -

Also read: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Be A Four-hour-long Miniseries; Details Inside

Yes we waited long enough.this is absolutely true that hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.The men in black comes to crush them all — Ayush Singhal (@ayush71_) August 23, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.