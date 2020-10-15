Dwayne Johnson And DC Comics' 'Black Adam' Welcomes Sarah Shahi As A New Member

Black Adam is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It stars Dwayne Johnson in the titular role marking his debut in the superhero universe. After an announcement teaser during the DCFandome event, it garnered much attention. Now a new star has joined the cast of the movie.

Sarah Shahi joins Dwayne Johnson in DC Comics’ 'Black Adam'

Black Adam welcomes a new cast member as Sarah Shahi has joined the DCEU. Deadline reported that she will be playing a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq. It is the same place where Dwayne Johnson as 'Black Adam' was born. Her character could be Andrianna Tomaz, who eventually turns into the love interest for Adam and an incredibly powerful superhero in her own way. However, there is no confirmation on her character name yet.

Sarah Shahi made her big-screen debut in 2003 with Old School. She has been seen in movies like Rush Hour 3, Crossing Over, Static, Bullet to the Head, The Congress, Hangman, Bad Therapy and more. Her appearance on television includes shows like The L World, Teachers, Life, Fairly Legal, Reverie, The Rookie and others.

Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America (JSA) in the DCEU. The members of JSA are Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone. Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge has been cast as Atom Smasher and Hawkman, respectively, while there has been no news about the other two members. The JSA finds potential in Black Adam and might be the one who helps him escape. The character was captive for thousands of years.

Jaume Collet-Serra will direct Black Adam. He has also worked with Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise co-starring Emily Blunt. The upcoming superhero film is produced by The Rock, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia under Seven Bucks Productions along with FlynnPictureCo's Beau Flynn. Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned down the latest draft of the movie. DC and New Line Cinemas have kept details about the projects under wraps. It was scheduled to release in December 2021 but now has been delayed with no new release date. Black Adam is expected to begin filming in early 2021.

