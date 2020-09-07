Zachary Levi Hopes For A Shazam Vs Black Adam Face-off; Says 'it Would Be Awesome'

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the titular role and gained much acclaim from the audiences. A sequel to the film titled, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is under development. An arch-nemesis of the character, Black Adam is also set to make its debut in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), played by Dwayne Johnson. Now Levi talks about Johnson's casting and their possible face-off in future.

Zachary Levi wants his Shazam! and The Rocks' Black Adam's to have a face-off

In a recent interaction on Dan Fogler’s 4D XPerience, Zachary Levi was asked if he will be going head-to-head as Shazam with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. He replied that it is “well above” his pay grade and he currently has no idea about it. The actor said that The Rock is his “own planet” and he kind of does whatever he wants. “The Rock does what The Rock wanna do,” he asserted. Levi stated that the makers will see how their face-off plans out.

Referring to the comic books, Zachary Levi said that Black Adam and Captain Marvel, his true namesake, are like “yin and yang” to one another. He stated that they are identical and their magical powers make them basically doppelgangers. The actor even revealed how Dwayne Johnson’s casting as Black Adam made him think that he would not be cast as Shazam.

The Rock was cast as Black Adam way back in 2014. Zachary Levi said that he thought no one would hire him to be Johnson’s twin. He did not think his casting as Shazam was going to work out. The actor thanked God that he was wrong. Levi mentioned that Black Adam is from Captain Marvel / Shazam part of the DC universe, so he hopes that they meet on the big screen. He thinks that it would be “awesome” to be able to go and do the face-off.

Dwayne Johnson’s featured in the motion teaser of Black Adam at DC FanDome. He claimed that “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe” will change with his debut. Zachary Levi along with the Shazam! team also appeared in a panel of the same event. The title of Shazam! 2 was revealed during the event.

The Rock as Black Adam is speculated to take on the Justice Society of America (JSA) in his debut film. On the other hand, there is no information about the plot of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but many cast members from the first film will replace their characters. Black Adam is currently scheduled to release on December 22, 2021, while Shazam! Fury of the Gods will strike in theatres on November 4, 2022.

