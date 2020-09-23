Did You Know Black Adam's Filming Location Is The Same As Spider-Man: Homecoming's?

The makers of Black Adam have recently started its shoot. In the previous month, they also released the teaser of the movie and described the lead character. However, it is a rarely-known fact that Black Adam filming location is the same as Spider-Man: Homecoming filming location. The latter’s shooting has reportedly been taking place in Atlanta City, Georgia. Here is everything you need to know about Black Adam filming location.

There are numerous acclaimed Hollywood movies with shooting destinations in Atlanta City, Georgia, and nearby towns. The makers of films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War, and ace series like Stranger Things, Vampire Diaries, and The Walking Dead filmed their projects in these locations. In 2019, the shooting of around 400 movies and television shows reportedly took place in Atlanta and different parts of Georgia, which impacted 3,040 businesses in the entertainment industry. Check out some filming locations in Atlanta:

Here are filming locations in Atlanta

Spider-Man: Homecoming filming location

Though the makers of the superhero movie have shown New York, the Spider-Man: Homecoming filming location is in Atlanta. While the shooting of Parker’s High School’s exteriors happened in Brooklyn, the interiors were a part of Henry W Grady High School in Atlanta. Spider-Man: Homecoming filming location featuring The Vulture was inside the atrium at Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel. Here are some filming locations in Atlanta:

The Vampire Diaries filming location

The Vampire Diaries filming location is also in and around Atlanta. Fans keen to find Mystic Halls can travel to Covington, which is 30 minutes away from Atlanta. They can check many destinations featuring the clock tower, the town square, cemetery, and Elena’s house, among other places.

Stranger Things filming location

Stranger Things showcases a fictional town of Hawkins. However, most of the shooting destinations are a part of Atlanta and nearby towns in Georgia. The Stranger Things filming location featuring Hawkins Laboratory is a part of the Emory Briarcliff Campus. But the creation of interiors took place in a studio. Moreover, Hawkins Middle School has maintained the vibes of 80s destination and children with its set up. This Stranger Things filming location is Patrick Henry High School, Stockbridge, Georgia. Check out filming locations in Atlanta:

