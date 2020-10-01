'Expiry Date' Season 1: What Time Does Season 1 Of The Show Arrive On ZEE5?

The new Hindi-Telugu web series Expiry Date is inching close to its release on the OTT platform ZEE5. Expiry Date will release on ZEE5 on October 2. Following its release, ZEE5 subscribers all across India will be able to enjoy it. It stars well known South Indian actors Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza. The director of Expiry Date is Shankar Marthand. Read on to find out, “What time does Expiry Date season 1 release on ZEE5?”

Expiry Date Release time on ZEE5

What time does Expiry Date season 1 release on ZEE5?

Expiry Date will be available to stream from Friday, October 2. Like all other shows and films on ZEE5, the film is expected to release on the OTT platform at 12:00 AM IST. Once the show is released on the platform, all the ZEE5 subscribers will be able to stream it. Expiry Date on ZEE5 will be available to stream multiple times as long as the viewer has an active subscription of the OTT platform. ZEE5 has revealed that Expiry Date season 1 will have 10 episodes.

The platform has further explained the unique choice of title made by the show’s creators. The ingredients in a product determine its shelf life, and its expiry date similarly the qualities and follies of an individual metaphorically have a bearing on his/her life. Thus the series has been named aptly.

Expiry Date Season 1: The plot

The story of this crime thriller revolves around two couples. The couples explore what happens when jealousy and anger take over a person’s mind. The protagonist who is a married man catches his wife cheating on him. In a series of unexpected events, he ends up killing her.

In an exclusive interview with The Hindu, the show makers revealed that it’s director Shankar had intended for Expiry Date to be a feature film. However, he decided to develop it into a 10-episode web series when he saw potential in the story. With the help of producer Sharrath Marar, Shankar pitched the story to ZEE5. Soon it was first approved for Telugu and subsequently for Hindi.

Expiry Date casting

Sneha Ullal who is among the lead actors in the series had appeared in Telugu films until 2014 when she decided to take a break. The director of the ZEE5 series, Shankar met her in Mumbai to narrate Expiry Date. The report reveals that she liked the story and agreed to be a part of it. Most actors in the cast are reportedly bilingual.

