Black Panther Cast And The Characters That They Played In The 2018 Hit Film

Released in 2018, the movie Black Panther takes place after the death and the events of Captain America: Civil War. The movie revolves around an old forgotten enemy who reappears in the life of T’Challa and makes his claim for the Wakanda throne. The enemy now threatens the family in order for him to take the throne and bring in new laws which go against the current laws set forth by the nation of Wakanda. It is thus upon T’Challa to protect his nation and his family from this enemy. The movie did extremely well at the box office and went to win several accolades, including an Oscars for Best Music, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design. Here is the cast of the film along with the characters that they played.

Black Panther cast and the characters from the movie

Also Read | Marvel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With A Video Featuring Chris Evans, RDJ And Others

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther)

Chadwick Boseman plays the titular role in the film and his character as T’Challa returns home after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Upon reaching Wakanda, he finally assumes his duties as King and embraces the royal throne. However, trouble lurks around that threatens to overthrow T'Challa's family. It is left up to T’Challa to perform his duties as the Black Panther and protect Wakanda from the dangers that may arrive.

Also Read | Chadwick Boseman's Death: When The Actor Surprised Fans After 'Black Panther's' Release

Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger)

Michael Jordan is the main antagonist of the film and a direct threat to the Wakanda Throne and T’Challa as well. According to Killmonger, he sees the greater good for Wakanda unlike T’Challa and his old ways. However, his ways do not prove to be essential as per the royals of Wakanda. This leads to a fight between the Black Panther and Killmonger which would go on to ultimately decide the new King.

Also Read | Latest News: Rhea Summoned Again; BJP Chief To Meet Bihar MPs; 'Black Panther' Star Dies

Letitia Wright (Shuri)

Letitia Wright plays the role of the smartest person in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shuri, who is also the younger sister of King T’Challa. Despite Black Panther being the main focus of the film, it is due to Shuri that Wakanda thrives upon its technological advancements. Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is touted to be the smartest individual, making her smarter than Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. It is due to her that King T’Challa gets the new and improved Black Panther suit with enhanced abilities.

Also Read | Remember When Jason Statham Slammed Marvel Movies & Paul Bettany Had A Befitting Reply?

Danai Gurira (Okoye)

Danai Gurira plays the highly trained in combat leader of the Dora Milaje or the army of T’Challa. She is known for her tactical mindset when it comes to war and danger. She is also one of the most skilled individuals in all of Wakanda, making her one of the strongest female fighters in their kingdom. Danai Gurira plays the role effortlessly in the film and also later goes on to appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Winston Duke plays one of the most skilled fighters of Wakanda and the leader of his tribe. M’Baku and his tribe in the film were quite unhappy with the arrival of king T’Challa and did not wish to see him on the throne. The tribe of M’Baku is against all technological advancements and believes that the strength lies in the past ways. He thus serves as an enemy and a direct contender to the throne. The outcome of his challenge is seen in the film during the initial fight sequence between him and T’Challa.

Black Panther cast - Supporting actors

Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, a CIA agent

Angela Bassett as Ramonda, T'Challa and Shuri's mother

Forest Whitaker as Zuri, the one who takes care of the essential herb and is also privy to a secret that connects T'Challa to Erik

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.