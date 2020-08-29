Chadwick Boseman's Death: When The Actor Surprised Fans After 'Black Panther's' Release

On August 28, the news of Chadwick Boseman's death broke on the internet. After the news was out, eminent fans across the world offered their tribute to the late actor. Fans of the actor never missed an opportunity to praise his work. The late actor won hearts with his performance in 2018's release Black Panther. After bagging appreciation and praise from fans for his performance, once, the actor gave a sweet surprise to his fans.

READ | Chadwick Boseman's Death: Know About The Actor's Movies, Humanitarian Work And More

Back in 2018, after basking the success of Black Panther, Boseman gave an unexpected surprise to his fans on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The fans were asked to record a message about what the movie Black Panther meant to them. On the other side, they did not know Boseman was only a few steps away listening to them. Watch the reactions of his fans when Boseman appeared in front of them.

READ | Chadwick Boseman's Death: MLB, NFL, NBA Players Mourn The Sudden Death Of Black Panther Star

Wakanda forever

The Ryan Coogler directorial's popularity led to a trend among athletes and celebrities around the world to throw up "Wakanda Forever" salutes after their victories. After the demise of Chadwick, fans trended #wakandaforever on internet while expressing their grief over his death. A Twitter user wrote, 'RIP Chadwick Boseman. To think you knew for 4 years that you had cancer and you continued to leave your legacy. We will never forget. The countless times you had to do “Wakanda Forever”...mannn this hurts' while another asserted, 'Rest in Peace King, you have inspired millions and We want to thank you for living a life filled with morals and integrity. Wakanda Forever! THE Black Panther - Chadwick Boseman. Heart Heavy'.

READ | Chadwick Boseman's Death: From Chance The Rapper To Mark Ruffalo, Stars Express Their Grief

Black Panther actor dies

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28 at the age of 43 after years of battling colon cancer. A public announcement was made on Chadwick’s social media account informing fans about the actor's death. The demise of Chadwick Boseman left Marvel stars and several people across various fields stunned.

READ | Chadwick Boseman's Death: Avengers Assemble To Pay Tribute To Actor

He started his career in 2003 with an episode of Third Watch. He also worked in numerous other series; Law & Order, CSI: NY, and ER, are a few to name. Chadwick gained popularity after he played the role of Jackie Robinson in the film 42, released in 2013. He also starred in numerous other films like The Kill Hole, Draft Day, Get on Up, and Gods of Egypt.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.