Black Widow: Here Is Why Marvel Won't Let Tom Holland Watch The Natasha Romanoff Film

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, based on Natasha Romanoff's story, was scheduled to release in May 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdowns got in the way of the release. Fans of the Marvel Universe have been going berserk about the Black Widow release, and so is SpiderMan actor Tom Holland. He has reportedly been pestering executives of MCU for a special screening of the film, but his requests are falling on deaf ears!

Why Marvel hasn't allowed Tom Holland to see Black Widow yet

Tom Holland, is infamous for not being able to remain tight-lipped. He previously could not contain the excitement for his movie Spiderman: Far From Home and ended up revealing the title much before he was supposed to. The actor is known to have publicly shared the official poster of the Avengers: Infinity War film and now MCU executives think he cannot be trusted because they're afraid he will talk about Black Widow if he watches it!

It is being said that the Black Widow film is going to reprise some old characters like Yelena, and also bring up some new characters that could definitely have the potential of holding up the MCU in the future.

Watch the trailer here:

Tom Holland will next be seen in Spider-man: No Way Home, the third instalment of the Spiderman series of films. The film will see Zendaya reprise her role as MJ, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Tony Revolori as Eugene "Flash" Thompson. It is being said that Benedict Cumberbatch will also appear as Doctor Strange. There were a lot of rumours going around that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing in Spider-man: No Way Home, but Tom Holland quashed these rumours.

Take a look at this fun way in which the cast announced the title of the film!

Well, Tom Holland cannot wait for Black Widow release and he is not alone in this! Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow will of narrate the story of Natasha's past. Disney has pushed the release date to May 2021. However, theatres all around the world are not receiving the same footfall as they used to before Covid-19 lockdown. And if the makers want optimum profits, they might hold back the Black Widow release even longer.

