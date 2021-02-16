Tom Holland On His 'Uncharted' Role: 'It Is Like Indiana Jones & James Bond Having A Baby'

Spiderman actor Tom Holland will soon be seen in an action-adventure film titled Uncharted. The upcoming film serves as an adaptation of the video games of the same name created by Amy Hennig, and it stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor. Tom Holland recently compared his character in the film, Nathan Drake to that of Indiana Jones and James Bond having a baby.

Also Read | Tom Holland Explains Why He Loved Filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' Death Scene

Tom Holland on his character in 'Uncharted'

According to a report by Screenrant, The Devil of All Time star Tom Holland's movie follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the globe uncovering historical mysteries. Holland plays a younger Drake in the film version, which will serve as a prequel story to the plot of the games. Talking to Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men, he stated that his Uncharted persona Nathan Drake is not just an action hero in the vein of James Bond and Indiana Jones, but a perfect combination of those two iconic characters. Tom further stated that the easiest way to describe his character without belittling anyone in any way is like if Indiana Jones and James Bond had a baby.

Also Read | Tom Holland Confirms Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Aren't In 'Spider-Man 3'; Unless...

He spoke more about how difficult his part was in the movie and said that it was an amazing experience and it was much more of a challenge than he expected it to be. He further added that it is a very different type of franchise movie from what he is used to. Holland stated that playing Peter Parker in Spiderman kind of feels like playing a version of himself, only a little bit younger, and portraying Nathan Drake is playing someone who he is very much not like and older than his actual age.

Also Read | Tom Holland Details Spider-Man Audition; Recalls Breaking Computer When He Got The Part

Uncharted's release is scheduled to be on July 16, 2021, in IMAX 3D, RealD 3D, and Dolby Cinema by Sony Pictures Releasing. The original video game series follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels the globe uncovering historical mysteries. The action-adventure movie will also feature Mark Wahlberg as mentor Victor Sullivan along with a supporting cast that includes Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.

Also Read | Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Says He Would Love To Play A 'short' James Bond

Image Credits: Tom Holland Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.