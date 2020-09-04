'Black Widow Influenced By #MeToo Movement', Asserts Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Scarlett Johansson will be reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow for possibly the last time. The actor recently disclosed a plot detail about the film saying that it reflects the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement.

Black Widow to reflect Time’s Up and #MeToo movement

In a recent interview with Empire, Scarlett Johansson shared interesting details about the feminist theme of Black Widow. She thinks that the film, in particular, is “very much reflective” of what’s going on with regards to Time’s Up movement and the #MeToo movement. The actor stated that it would have been “such a miss” if they did not address those topics and if the movie did not take that head-on. Johansson thinks that, particularly for Back Widow director Cate Shortland, it was “so important” for her to make a film about women who are helping other women, who lift other women up out of a very difficult situation. She mentioned that if someone asked her if Natasha Romanoff was a feminist, she would say “of course she is, it’s obvious”. It is kind off an “asinine question,” she noted.

Black Widow will be Scarlett Johansson’s first solo film in the MCU, even though she has appeared as the character in multiple movies. She debuted as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man in 2010. The actor went on to portray Black Widow in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Her character sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame in order to get the soul stone. Johansson’s upcoming appearance as Natasha will be set back in time, while her character will still remain dead.

About Black Widow

Black Widow will mark the debut of several actors in the MCU. It includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone, along with William Hurt reprising his role as Thaddeus Ross. Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man is also said to have a cameo in the movie, however, no confirmation has been made yet.

Black Widow was set to commence the Phase Four in the MCU with a May 2020 release date. But it was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, and Marvel schedule was also changed drastically. Black Widow is currently scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2020.

