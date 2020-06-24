'The Avengers' Star Scarlett Johansson Reveals "pressure To Be Thin Is Getting Worse"

Scarlett Johansson is among the most popular actors around the globe. She is well-known for her performances in Lost in Translation, The Prestige, The Avengers, and many more. The Academy Awards nominee recently revealed that she thinks actors are now more under the pressure of looking thin and said that the situation is “much worse” currently than before.

Scarlett Johansson says "pressure to be thin is getting worse"

In a recent interview with a daily, Scarlett Johansson said that there has always been pressure on actors to stay thin. She gave an example of one of her favourite movies All About Eve (1950). She mentioned a scene where Bette Davis as Margo Channing is circling around the room, horribly upset about something. The actor recalled that Davis picks up chocolate, puts it down, picks it up again, and puts it down again. She finally gives in and eats the chocolate, but only after a huge struggle, Johansson noted. The Lucy star added that even back then, there was pressure about increasing weight. She stated that now it is much worse.

Scarlett Johansson shared that she likes to maintain a particular weight, which is slim but healthy. She mentioned that there is a healthy way to keep to the desired weight and there is an unhealthy way too. Making herself clear, she said that she did not have any comment on how other people choose to live their lives. But for her, she is far “too paranoid” about her own health to take the road of eating disorders. She chooses to just stay in shape the natural way.

Scarlett Johansson likes to keep her private lifeguarded. She said that there is a classy way of keeping your privacy. She mentioned that there is an aggressive way to do it, and also a quieter way. The actor stated that as she is not an aggressive person, she chooses just to lie low, which according to her is not that hard to do. Johansson added that she does not struggle with her public persona. She explained that it is because it does not matter to her how people perceive her from afar. But of course, it matters to her how people who know her perceive her, but that is a different matter, she noted.

Scarlett Johansson will next be seen reprising her titular character in Black Widow. Directed by Cate Shortland, it also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. The movie is scheduled to release on November 6, 2020.

