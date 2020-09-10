'Black Widow' To Be Delayed Again? Know Release Date Details About The MCU Film

Black Widow is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Scarlett Johansson as she reprises her character of Natasha Romanoff. The movie has been pushed once due to coronavirus pandemic. Now it is reported that it can be shifted again by the makers.

Also Read | 'Black Widow Influenced By #MeToo Movement', Asserts Scarlett Johansson

Black Widow to be delayed again?

According to a recent report from Deadline, Black Widow release date is expected to be pushed again. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020, but was shifted by six months. It is now set to release on November 6, 2020. However, there are “whispers” that Marvel’s Black Widow might miss its November release as well. It is because the theatres at several key markets are not looking to reopen anytime soon. The movie might be replaced by its competitor project, Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently eyeing a release onOctober 2, 2020. However, Disney has not confirmed the news yet.

Also Read | Marvel's 'Black Widow' Would Be A Completely Unexpected Surprise, Teases Kevin Feige

A shift in Black Widow release date could hinder the dates of all Marvel Phase Four movies. If the movie is delayed from November, then there are possibilities for it to release in early December or straight in 2021. As of now, there is no major December release, expect Dune which is scheduled for December 18, 2020 release. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer film could release in early December if delayed. Another plan could be to release the movie in February 2021, taking over Eternals release, which is what happened when it was pushed previously. However, it could have a domino effect on all upcoming Marvel films leading a delay in all projects. Fans of Johansson and MCU are awaiting official confirmation.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Says She Did Not Want Black Widow To Be An Origin Film

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Reveals How She Learned About Black Widow's Death In Avengers: Endgame

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow will be the first film in Marvel Phase Four. Scarlett Johansson will possibly show the character for the last time, as Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame to get the soul stone. Black Widow cast also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz as they make their MCU debut. William Hurt will also appear in the movie returning as Thaddeus Ross.

Black Widow is said to be set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Natasha Romanoff is on the run and she encounters her past life and people who she called family. Even after appearing in around nine MCU films, it will Johansson’s first solo movie as a lead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.