The Black Widow Main Antagonist Revealed; Who Is This Villain Who Can Take On Any Ability?

Scarlett Johansson first made her appearance as Natasha Romanoff, AKA the Black Widow, in the 2010 MCU film, Iron Man 2. Since then, Scarlett's role of Natasha Romanoff has been a very important and prominent character for the franchise. However, she could not showcase her prominence in the MCU as Marvel never made a solo film for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. But after her sad demise in Avengers Endgame, we are going to see Black Widow in a solo movie. The teaser trailer was released on December 3, 2019, where we got the first glimpse of the one of the main antagonists of the Black Widow movie. It is none other than Taskmaster. Here is all you should know about Taskmaster.

Taskmaster's comic introduction

Taskmaster was first introduced in the comics in the year 1980s in The Avengers #195 where he had a cameo role. Taskmaster is one of the most feared mercenaries in the Marvel Universe and he can mimic the fighting style of anyone he studies and has fought against. In the comics, he turned to the life of crime but soon realised that it was better to train villains than be one. So he used to lend his service at a price and trained people of Hydra, AIM, and the Thunderbolts. He kept a price and the highest bidder got his services.

Taskmaster's ability

Taskmaster was given an offshoot dose of the super-soldier serum. This serum did not make him super strong, but it unlocked the full potential of his mind's memory processes. Then he gets photographic reflexes which he uses to understand analyse and then recreate the same movements and he can also predict the moments of his opponents with near-perfect accuracy. He is a master of many skills like martial arts and marksmanship. He also has a lot of weapons that he uses in combat with his opponents.

Taskmaster in the teaser trailer

He was seen in the trailer in a modern look to his comics with a skull drawn on his mask. He is also seen with a bow and arrow which made fans think he is Hawkeye, but it’s highly unlikely that its Hawkeye. It just shows that Taskmaster has learnt the abilities of marksmen by studying Hawkeye. He is also seen in hand-to-hand combat with Red Guardian and following Black Widow in the debris.

