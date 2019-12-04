Black Widow Teaser Trailer Gives A Glimpse Of New Characters; Know Who They Are

Marvel dropped Black Widow teaser trailer on Tuesday. Scarlett Johansson reprises her titular role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The teaser trailer gives a gist of the film, which is set to be showing part of Natasha Romanoff’s past and more. The trailer not only shows Natasha but has also introduced a few new characters. Read to know about them.

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Trailer Showcases Scarlett Johannson Suiting Up Once Again

Characters that appeared in Black Widow teaser trailer

Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross

As the trailer moves a bit, we get a glimpse of a young General Ross, who is said to be De-aged by CGI. With that, the scene seems like it is from her past life, before becoming an Avenger. Ross appeared in a number of Marvel films such as The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: Civil War.

Yelena Belova

The first new face that was seen in the trailer was Yelena Belova also known as Black Widow. Yes, she has the same name as Natasha. This is because she is a product of the same training program that Natasha went through with the KGB. Yelena is actually her successor to the Black Widow mantle. Natasha calls her 'sis', but she is not her actual sister. It is said to be a term that the Black Widow trainees used to refer to each other. Florence Pugh plays it.

Also Read | Black Widow Trailer Gets Rave Reviews, Netizens Hail Scarlett Johansson's Portrayal

Taskmaster

A man appears with a Bow and Arrow, not Hawkeye, chasing a car. The masked man is Tony Masters, well known as the Taskmaster. He is said to be the primary villain of the movie. As per the comics, Taskmaster is a legendary mercenary with genius intellect, mastery of combat arts and many more skills.

Melina

The character that is seen just after Taskmaster’s appearance is said to be Melina, another Black Widow agent, played by Rachel Weisz. In the comics, Melina Vostokoff was an agent of the Russian government and rival of Natasha. However, the movie is said to be one of the spies trained in the Red Room with others, which includes Yelena and Natasha.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Says She Did Not Want Black Widow To Be An Origin Film

Red Guardian

David Harbour, known for his role in Stranger Things, shows up in latter part of the trailer. He is said to be playing, Alexei Shostakov, also known, as Red Guardian is a Russian super-soldier and counterpart to Captain America. He is seen wearing his suit, which also looks similar to Captain America's. The character was Natasha’s husband in the comics.

Also Read | Leaked Black Widow Photos Hint At Major 'Avengers: Endgame' Superhero Return

Black Widow Teaser Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.