Black Widow Release To Be On Disney+? Disney CEO On Rumours Of Direct Digital Release

There have been speculations of Black Widow’s direct to digital release on the streaming platform, Disney+. Bob Chapek, Disney CEO has now addressed these rumours. According to a report by Comicbook.com, Chapek said that Scarlett Johansson ‘s Black Widow will not make a direct to digital release as of yet.

Black Widow actor, David Harbour earlier gave a statement about Black Widow’s release. Harbour had said that he would love to see the film on Disney+. Further, according to some leaks shared by koimoi.com, Robert Downey Jr might make a cameo in Marvel’s upcoming superhero film, Black Widow. However, there are no official reports to confirm this news as of yet.

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow was initially going to make a theatrical release in May 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the release was postponed. The Black Widow release is now scheduled on November 6, 2020. However, several wonder if this film will be able to make a theatrical release in November amidst Covid-19 concerns.

Statements given by Bob Chapek, Disney CEO:

In addition to Scarlett Johansson ‘s Black Widow, Chapek has also addressed Disney’s Mulan release on the streaming platform Disney+. According to a report shared by Comicbook, Chapek said that they regarded the release of Mulan as a ‘one-off’. Further, he said that Disney found alternative ways to release the film in order to meet consumer needs during the ‘unpredictable period’. He described Mulan as an exceptional ‘family-friendly film’. He also said that they saw the opportunity to bring the ‘incredible film’ to a broad audience who were unable to visit movie theatres.

About Black Widow:

In addition to Scarlett Johansson, the Black Widow cast will include actors like Florence Pugh, David Harbour ,O-T Fagbenle , William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. While the film has been directed by Cate Shortland, the screenplay has been written by Eric Pearson. Black Widow 2020 is set after Captain America: Civil War. Black Widow will be produced by Kevin Feige under the Marvel Studios banner. Further, the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. This film is set to feature the protagonist, Natasha Romanoff on the run who is also forced to face her past.

