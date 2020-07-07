Scarlett Johansson Passes On The Mantel Of Black Widow To Florence Pugh

Scarlett Johansson will pass on the mantel of Black Widow to actor Florence Pugh. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, director Cate Shortland said that Johansson will hand over the baton to Pugh.

Director Cate Shortland on Black Widow and Scarlett Johansson

Recently, the director of the 2020 action-adventure film Black Widow spoke to an entertainment portal and said that Scarlett Johansson will pass on the baton the Florence Pugh. In the interview, the Berlin Syndrome director said that Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, felt that the audience wanted an origin story for the character of Black Widow, so they went in the opposite direction. She further said that they had no idea about how Pugh would play the character and to their surprise, she played it really good.

Shortland then quoted Johansson, saying that it was the Vicky Cristina Barcelona who said that she is passing on the "baton" to Pugh. Shortland also addressed the issue of Black Widow's funeral in the MCU. Several fans were unhappy with the fact that she does not get a funeral in the film, but the director has said that this is what the character would have wanted given the fact that she always kept a low profile and did not personally know many people. The character of Natasha Romanoffis is also very private, the director said.

Scarlett Johanson played the role of Black Widow in the MCU ever since her first appearance in Iron Man 2, back in 2010. She is an important member of the Avengers and her character died in Avengers: Endgame. Now, she will be seen in a 2020 film titled Black Widow, which will tell the character's story post-Avengers: Civil War, where she had to run from S.H.I.E.L.D. itself.

The upcoming film will feature David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone, among others. Johansson will play the titular character in the film, and Robert Downey Jr. will appear in the role of Iron Man in this film. Iron Man was one of the characters that died in Endgame.

