Twitterati Can't Believe Marvel Omitted THIS Hulk-Black Widow Scene From 'Infinity War'

A deleted scene from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War has been recently making rounds on the internet, featuring Smart Hulk, Falcon and Black Widow. The scene marks Natasha aka Black Widow’s introduction to Smart Hulk, a character that was introduced in the follow-up of Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame. However, Avengers fans expressed their disappointment about Marvel axing the Hulk-Black Widow scene from the film on Twitter

Netizens react to Avengers deleted scene

The deleted scene's video from Avengers: Infinity War left fans guessing as to why would a crucial scene be deleted from the MCU film. The scene features Natasha and Falcon along with Mark Ruffalo's character Hulk. In the scene, Black Widow tries to calm Hulk down after a battle but soon realises that he doesn't need it as the personalities Bruce Banner and Hulk have converged.

The deleted scene does not feature Mark Ruffalo in his usual Hulk avatar but in his motion capture suit. Infinity War's follow-up film Avengers: Endgame marks the introduction of Hulk's brand new avatar as the smart Hulk. One fan shared the video on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

I love Infinity War, but we deserved to see Smart Hulk’s transformation in the final film. pic.twitter.com/UnbAjH3lE0 — *inhales* when i was a Bork... (@bork_21) July 8, 2020

Soon after the video started making rounds of Twitter, the micro-blogging platform was divided with fan opinions about the same, wherein some supported the maker's decision of deleting the scene while some opposed their idea of doing so. One user commented writing, "I actually disagree. I like this scene but like the Russos said it would’ve disrupted the “series of defeats” that made up the end of Infinity War. But something like this in Endgame could’ve been cool", while another wrote, "To me, the Russos had some kind of personal issue when it came to using the Hulk. Seems like they went out of their way to find excuses to not include him in either movie or utilize him in any way. Their movies are essentially hulkless avengers movies".

One ardent Hulk fan also called out the writers for failing Hulk in both Infinity War and End Game as he wrote, "Writers failed Hulk in IW/EG. Viewers came away thinking he was afraid to fight after losing to Thanos when that is not what writers intended. His biggest moment happened off-screen while the big 3 all had theirs in EG. Great films, but Hulk was neutered in both movies."

Check out Twitterati's reaction to the deleted scene below:

I actually disagree. I like this scene but like the Russos said it would’ve disrupted the “series of defeats” that made up the end of Infinity War. But something like this in Endgame could’ve been cool — Oli vs the World ᵇˡᵐ (@starforcebinary) July 8, 2020

To me the Russos had some kind of personal issue when it came to using the Hulk. Seems like they went out of their way to find excuses to not include him in either movie or utilize him in any way. Their movies are essentially hulkless avengers movies. — Duke1914 (@Alamo761) July 8, 2020

only marvel can get away with doing crap and still get good ratings. this scene could have been an after credit scene. it would've helped us accept his sudden unseen transformation into the intelligent hulk. end game was lazy and crappy. infinite war better. — wayne powell (@waynepo59209722) July 9, 2020

Writers failed Hulk in IW/EG. Viewers came away thinking he was afraid to fight after losing to Thanos, when that is not what writers intended. His biggest moment happened off-screen while the big 3 all had theirs in EG. Great films, but Hulk was neutered in both movies. — NY Sports Dork (@NY_Sports_Dork) July 10, 2020

What makes the Hulk incredible and sinister is the metamorphosis, it defines him and has done throughout the life of comic books and series. This smart hulk doesn't cut it for me as a life long fan, Norton's Hulk was superior. — Sy (@syboat) July 9, 2020

If this scene was in infinity war i would be sooooooo much more down with professor hulk that scene in Endgame makes me cringe so hard I serious cannot believe that’s what they chose over this — Cooze🕊 (@colinftp) July 8, 2020

(Image credit: Borks and Beans Twitter)

