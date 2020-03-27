Black Widow's Death To Loki Turning Into A Woman - Marvel Universe Theories Will Shock You

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a crazy fan-following across the globe. Their devotion to the universe knows no bounds and fans have the hardest time getting over the death of the superheroes. They saw the end of an era with the Avengers: Endgame and have come up with all kinds of theories about the upcoming phase 5 films. Take a look at some of the craziest Marvel Universe theories.

Crazy Marvel Universe theories that will shock you

Black Widow did not die in Avengers: Endgame

Every fan saw Black Widow jump to her death in Avengers: Endgame to procure the soul stone. Out of the many Marvel Universe theories, one suggested that it was not Black Widow who died in the Avengers: Endgame but her sister Yelena Belova. Her sister made an appearance in the Black Widow trailer and fans suggest that she used the face-swapping technique like the one in Captain America: The Winter Soldier to swap her face with the Black Widow.

Infinity Stones will be back, thanks to Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock is one of the most important characters in the Marvel comics. Time and again, he has played the hero and sometimes, a villain. One of the craziest Marvel Universe theories that the fans have is that as Adam Warlock is a Soul Gem, he will be making an entry in space in the upcoming film, Guardians Of The Galaxy 3. Warlock will bring back the infinity stone to find balance in the universe once again.

Thor meets future King Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder

All the MCU fans know that the entire Thor series can be connected with each other across time. As reported by Comic Book Resources, Thor will meet future King Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder who will make him realise his worth. Every fan witnessed the God of Thunder doubt himself in the Avengers: Endgame. The theory suggests that through time-travelling he will meet future Thor as well as past Thor.

Loki will return as a woman?

Fans will never stop believing that the Thor series remains incomplete with the God of Mischief, Loki. One of the Marvel Universe theories speculates that Loki will make his return with Thor: Love and Thunder. Known to bring troubles to his brother, he will manage his mischief by turning into a woman this time.

Doctor Strange turns villain

Recently, a theory went viral that Doctor Strange had evil intentions. Fans suggest that he knew that Iron Man would have to die in the Avengers: Endgame and let it happen anyway. Another one of the Marvel Universe Theories suggests that Doctor Strange will make a comeback as a villain in Avengers 5.

