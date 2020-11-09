Black Widow Will Finally Reveal What Happened In Budapest, Confirms Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow was close friends with Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye. The emotional relationship between the two characters was developed well over the course of several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. However, there have always been questions on what happened with the duo in Budapest, ever since it was teased in The Avengers (2012). Now Johansson confirmed that it will be revealed in her upcoming Marvel movie.

Scarlett Johansson confirms fans will finally know what happened in Budapest

During the battle of New York in The Avengers, Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton get in a small chat. Romanoff says that killing aliens with Barton reminds her of their old-time in Budapest. Barton replies that she and he remember Budapest very differently. The statement grabbed much attention, but no further details were revealed ahead in the MCU.

Now in Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book, via ScreenRant, Scarlett Johansson confirmed that the forthcoming film will disclose the incident. She said that they all agreed that they had to find out what happened in Budapest. She mentioned that it started out as this throwaway line which Joss Whedon threw into Marvel’s The Avengers as a funny moment between Hawkeye and Black Widow. The actor stated that it is Clint and Natasha talking about their history, and viewers get a fun little Easter egg for fans to theorize about. She asserted that they thought that if they don’t go back to Budapest and find out what really happened there, people will feel unsatisfied. She herself wondered what did happen there.

Scarlett Johansson said that they often talked about what is going on in Natasha Romanoff’s head. She really thinks that Natasha is haunted by the fact that she has this past that she feels so guilty about. Unfinished business is that sense of guilt that follows her around, which all stems from what happened in Budapest. Johansson stated that Black Widow is not all about what happened in Budapest, but it is a huge jumping-off point for them to understand the heaviness of Natasha’s burden.

Black Widow will mark the debut of Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone in the MCU. William Hurt will reprise his role as Thaddeus Ross, with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark / Iron Man said to have a cameo. Directed by Cate Shortland, the project has faced several delays due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Black Widow is currently scheduled to release on May 7, 2021.

