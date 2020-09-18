Scarlett Johansson Explains How All Marvel Films Led To Black Widow's Death In 'Endgame'

Scarlett Johansson received many appreciations for her performances as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The character died as she sacrificed her life to get the soul stone in Avengers: Endgame. However, Johansson’s last outing as Romanoff will be in the upcoming film, Black Widow. Now, the actor explained how her death in Endgame was the character’s destiny all along.

In a recent interview with Total Film, via GamesRadar, Scarlett Johansson talked about Black Widow’s choice to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame. She said that she loves Natasha Romanoff and the character had an “incredible” 10-year journey in the MCU. The actor felt that Romanoff was finally able to make an active choice after all those years. She stated that it seemed “very in-character” for her to make the ultimate sacrifice for the soul stone.

Scarlett Johansson explained that Black Widow made peace with that, and in some ways, has known that it was her destiny all along. She called it a “weird” poetic way. She asserted that it is there when the audiences look back on the Marvel films. All the MCU films have led her to that choice, or to be able to make that choice; or for it to be a choice, Johansson noted.

Scarlett Johansson made her debut in the MCU as Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2. She later reprised her role in The Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She was the only female member in the original six Avengers.

Scarlett Johansson will return as Natasha Romanoff, probably for the last time, in Black Widow. Even though the character has been in the MCU for more than a decade, it will be her first solo MCU film. It is said to take place before Romanoff’s demise, in between the events from Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow cast also includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz as they make their MCU debut. William Hurt will also appear in the movie returning as Thaddeus Ross. Directed by Cate Shortland, it will show Natasha Romanoff on the run and she encounters her past life and people who she called family. It will be the first movie in Marvel Phase Four. Black Widow is currently scheduled to release on November 6, 2020.

