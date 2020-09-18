Scarlett Johansson Supports Florence Pugh As The Next 'Black Widow', Latter Reacts

Black Widow is a much-awaited upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Scarlett Johansson in her last outing as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, along with introducing Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, as another Black Widow. Recently, the two actors discussed the future of the character in the MCU.

Scarlett Johansson seconds the idea of Florence Pugh being the next Black Widow

In a recent interview with Total Film, via GamesRadar, Scarlett Johansson openly supported the idea of Florence Pugh taking over the mantel of Black Widow. When asked about passing on the torch to a new character, she said that she definitely felt that way from the very beginning. The actor explained that Yelena Belova stands completely on her own. She explained that the character is strong and different, and has a diverse personality compared to Natasha Romanoff.

Scarlett Johansson mentioned that the audiences will also see the generational difference, in how the two characters react to things, and what they are careful about, and what they are careless about. She stated that what Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova does is so fresh and it is also “very representative,” of who she is as a person. Describing the character, the actor said that she is unapologetic, confident in herself, curious, brave, and emotionally brave - far more than Natasha Romanoff ever was. And that stuff all comes through. Johansson asserted that she feels wonderful as she witnesses something great happening.

Florence Pugh also talked about her possible future as Black Widow in the MCU. She mentioned that it was "thrilling, fun, and exciting" for her to be in a Marvel film. She asserted that if she is lucky enough to be appreciated by the audiences for her character and offered another chance at it, that would be an exciting road to go on. Pugh said that she would be silly to not be excited by it. She thinks that being part of the Marvel club is a great honour. But they will just see if people like Yelena first.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame to get the soul stone. Black Widow will take place before the events of Endgame, hence there is still place for another character to take on the mantel. Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova will reportedly fill in the shoes of Johansson after Black Widow’s release, which is currently scheduled for November 6, 2020. Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie also cast David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone and William Hurt.

