Blake Jenner Confesses He Was In A Physically Abusive Relationship With His Ex-partner

Blake Jenner in November 2019 was indirectly accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Melissa Benoist. Melissa, in her 14-minute long video, did not mention his name but there were rumours of her facing domestic abuse from her ex-husband Blake. Blake recently revealed on his social media to accept the accusations and tell people that the rumours are true. He also shared a few instances when he was mentally and physically affected too.

Blake Jenner admits to having physically abusive relationship in the past

Last year, Melissa Benoist had shared a video on her social media revealing that she was a victim of domestic violence and an abusive relationship with an ex-partner. She did not take a name but rumours made their way and it seemed like her fans blamed Blake Jenner. Black Jenner recently took to his social media and broke his silence regarding this topic. He confessed that he was violent in the relationship but also faced some physical and mental abuse because of his ex-partner. He did not take any names but mentioned that it was related to an issue that was spoken about last year.

He shared a long written post for the same. He started by saying that he fell in love with this woman in his 20's and their relationship has great passion. But he also mentioned that the relationship 'rooted in co-dependency'. He took full responsibility for hurting his partner in the relationship mentally, emotionally and physically.

He also shared an incident and admitted that he physically hurt his ex-partner and wished he could change it. He wrote, "Two years prior to the end of our relationship, there was a time where my past partner and I were in an argument that escalated, and in a moment of frustration, while I was standing in the hallway and she was in our bedroom, I threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in her face. It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life. If I could do anything to take it back, I would.”

Blake Jenner's Instagram post also mentioned about them going for therapy to fix their marriage and their toxic relationship. In his initial days of the relationship, he had to reject a lot of roles because his partner was jealous and insecure. His partner wouldn't like him being friends with any female co-actors. He also added that his former partner would threaten him with self-harm out of depression. He wrote about his emotional and physical abuse including a shower incident that left him with a traumatic injury.

Blake Jenner concluded by apologising to his former partner. He said that he has been working on himself over the years and trying to improve his behaviour. He added, "I hope that by me sharing my story, that it can help people, in some capacity, to reflect, listen, and emerge from the shame and secrecy of abuse.”

